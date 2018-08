Nobody likes to wake up and find strands of hair on one’s pillow or on a towel immediately after a hair wash. But the truth about hair fall is that it is a complex process. Hair fall in an indication that there is something wrong in your body.

What could cause hair loss?

Hair loss could be due to genetic, hormonal or environmental reasons. Your hair follicles, like your ski,n is subject to extrinsic and intrinsic ageing. Extrinsic factors include smoking as well as UV radiations while intrinsic factors include genetics. To boost your hair growth, treat your nutrient deficiencies. Consuming nutrients that have anti-oxidant properties can help you fight extrinsic factors of hair loss. There are other nutrients that help your body to cure hormonal imbalance in your body. Therefore, we bring to you 4 top nutrients that you should include in your diet:

Zinc: Deficiency in zinc is one of the top reasons that causes hair loss in people. This deficiency could also be one of the main reasons for baldness. Therefore, never miss out of having natural zinc in your diet. Consuming zinc not only helps in treating hair fall but also boosts hair growth. Top 5 sources of zinc are:

-Seeds such as flax seeds, pumpkin seeds etc.

-Meat (especially red meat)

-Nuts

-Legumes

-Eggs Vitamin B: Biotin and pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) are said to be of great help to treat hair loss. In fact, it is believed that hair fall is the greatest marker of deficiency of biotin in our body. Biotin is beneficial in rebuilding hair shingles that get damaged by over-shampooing or blow drying too. Vitamin B5 stiulates hair growth. 5 good sources of vitamin B are:

– Legumes

-Chicken

-Salmon

-Whole grains

-Avocado Iron: Various studies have found that iron deficiency could be a reason for hair loss. Iron deficiency could actually lead to excessive hair fall and almost no hair growth. Therefore, consuming iron-rich foods should be your go-to remedy. Top 5 sources of iron are:

– Potatoes

– Eggs

– Almonds

– Dried apricots

– Broccoli Vitamin D: Your hair follicles are extremely sensitive to hormones. Vitamin D is a hormone that plays an important role in cell growth differentiation. consuming foods that are rich in Vitamin D is imperative for hair growth. 5 good sources of this Vitamin are:

-Sweet potatoes

-Fish such as salmon.

-Soy milk

-Cereals

-Orange juice

Image Source: Shutterstock