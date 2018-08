The global population is overwhelmingly increasing and when it comes to India, no adjective can possibly indicate the rapid rise in her population. While a proper family planning is a must that includes oral contraception, using of protection like condoms while having sex and contraceptive procedures, it is always beneficial to know the nature’s way of contraception as well. Here are top five herbs that can act as natural contraceptives and arm you up against unwanted pregnancy.

Stoneseed root: This has been one of the most ancient and effective methods of natural contraception and is known for promoting sterility among women. This was often used by women of the Lakota Indian tribe to stay away from unwanted pregnancies. You can either make a tea of this herb or even breathe in the smoke of this herb to make it work efficiently. Keep the root of stoneseed herb in a cup of cold water for at least six to seven hours, strain the water and drink one cup of it regularly. You can also take it the form of an extract, tincture or capsules.

Ginger: A very common kitchen ingredient, ginger can act wonders in terms of natural contraception. Its emmenagogue properties enables women avoid unwanted pregnancies and sets up the body for menstruation. It also enhances normal and regular menstruation cycle. However, you need to avoid it in case you have a positive pregnancy test as it may lead to miscarriages if consumed in high quantities.

Apricot kernels: Not just anti-cancer properties, apricot kernels are also known for their contraceptive properties. These play an active role in preventing the growth of fetus in the uterus, hence it should be consumed at the onset of ovulation to use it as an active birth control. However, in case you are planning to use apricot kernels for birth control, you must be aware of your menstrual and ovulation dates.

Rue herb: This is a well-known contraceptive herb that can be used as a potent contraceptive tea. Pilocarpine and rutin, the two components of rue herb are abortion inducers. Rutin triggers adrenaline which decreases the capillary permeability in uterus. This prevents successful implantation of sperms. Boil a cup of water, add two tablespoons of rue herb in a separate cup and pour the boiling water over the herb to release its flavour. Keep it for five minutes, strain the tea and drink it twice or thrice a day to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Image Source: Shutterstock