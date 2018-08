Soybeans are tasty and are popular amongst the vegetarians. It is commonly found in our kitchen and can add a zing to various dishes. Soybean is abundant in proteins, folate, zinc, fibre, vitamins and calcium and can improve your overall well-being as it is good for your heart and bones.

Along with health benefits, Soybean can also help you to fight those signs of ageing and amplify your beauty by helping you to get rid of your dry hair. Here we decode the benefits of soybean for your skin and hair.

Skin care

• Use it to moisturize your skin: Soybean has oil controlling properties and hence can be used as a moisturizer. Furthermore, it can also make your skin soft and supple by helping you to deal with dry skin. To make soybean face pack, mash few soybeans and add some water and use that paste on your skin. Wash it off after some time and enjoy a flawless skin.

• It can banish wrinkles: Soybean contains vitamin E and A which can fight wrinkles and maintain the elasticity of your skin. You can also consume soy milk which will help you to keep your skin problems at bay,

• It can lighten your skin: Yes, you have heard it right! You can apply some soy milk on your face and then wash it off after some time with water and you will surely notice the difference.

• It can strengthen your nails: If you have brittle nails, the moisturizing effect of soybean can help you to tackle it.

Haircare

• Can repair damaged hair: Soybean is jam-packed with proteins and can help you to get shiner and stronger hair. You can apply soy juice on your scalp and massage it. Wash it off with water after some time and then shampoo your hair.

• Eating soy foods can cure hair loss: Soy foods are rich in proteins, calcium, vitamins and so on and can promote hair growth.

• Can resolve your problem of dry hair: Soybean is loaded with vitamin E which can beneficial for your scalp and can also tackle your dry hair. You can apply soybean oil and massage your hair. Later, shampoo your hair with warm water.