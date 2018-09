You have slogged for months and have counted all your pending leaves of the year and planned a vacation accordingly, but a sudden mail from the management is putting all the plans in danger and you are about to cancel the bookings? Well, think again before you do that! Because it can hamper your health. Don’t believe us? Thinking about how can going on a vacation be backed by science? We have news for you!

A study published in The Journal Of Nutrition, Health And Ageing suggests that taking a vacation could help in prolonging your life. The study author, Timo Strandberg says that maintaining a healthy lifestyle won’t compensate working too hard and not taking vacations. Vacations are a good way to relieve stress.

For the study, 1,222 men, born between 1919 and 1934, were studied for decades with a few common factors like smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity linking them all to impending heart diseases.

The participants were divided in two groups. While one group was left on its own and not given any advice by the scientists, the other group got health advices for exercising and losing weight. At the end of the study, it was found that men who got advices had a higher mortality rate when they shortened their vacations. The researchers noted that the group was working too hard, not sleeping enough and not taking enough vacations!

The research pointed out that even small weekend getaways are very important for maintaining good health. Though it is easier said than done given the hectic lives that we all live, and the struggle we go through to maintain the work-life balance, but if you want to live longer, pack your bags!