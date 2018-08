Walking has incredible health benefits and if you walk for 30 minutes every day there is a good chance that it will keep the doctor at bay. But nowadays we use technology in every aspect of our life. But during the old days, our elders used to know about only one form of exercise and that was – Walking. Yes, it is the best form of exercise that a human body can get. Do not invest in costly exercise machines or a gym membership, 30 minutes of walking daily can give your whole body a proper workout and provide other amazing benefits. It burns calories and works on all the muscles of our body at once.

Burn calories

Walking 30 minutes a day can increase the metabolism by burning extra calories and by preventing muscle loss, which is actually important for losing weight.

Keeps our heart healthy

Daily walking for 30 minutes increases our heart rate. This controls blood pressure, increases good cholesterol and improves the circulation of blood.

Prevents Osteoporosis

Walking strengthens the bones and makes them stronger. Also, if you walk under the sunlight it encourages our body to produce vitamin D3, which is used for effective absorption of the calcium in our body. And if you go for a walk daily it prevents the fluid in our joints from drying, thereby keeping us away from arthritis as well.

Tone our muscles

Every day walking increases the muscle-fat ratio in our body and helps to tone our muscles. That results in toned thighs, arms and butt.

Makes us happy

To relieve some stress from your mind it is always best to walk in a park with our favourite music on. It helps to lift up our mood as the mind starts producing oxytocin. Walking induce sleep and it is a great stress reliever.

Helps the body to detoxify

The organs start flushing the toxins out when all the muscles in our body are moving. Even the colon becomes active and this results in regular bowel movements. The body gets active when it gets rid of the toxins.

Increases life expectancy

According to various studies, walking every day along with a healthy diet increases life expectancy by at least five to seven years.

Note: Once you start walking comfortably for 30 minutes per day, you can begin to work on your walking speed. Learning to use your feet actively to roll through a step and using correct arm motion can help you pick up the pace.

Image Source: Shutterstock