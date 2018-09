We have always heard that waking up early in the morning have lots of health benefits, but what we don’t know is about the disadvantages of getting up early in the morning. Some workplaces have rotational shifts and some have flexible hours. But for those who have early morning or a night shift, it becomes difficult for them to take proper care of their health. As they sleep late and get up early, they do not get sufficient amount of sleep which disturb their body clocks. Here are a few reasons why waking up too early might not be a good idea.

Tiredness

You may find yourself becoming extremely tired throughout the day if you are trying to get up early in the morning. And particularly this happen to those who are not used to getting up early. Getting up early can cause you to feel sleepy during the day meaning and you might end up taking a nap in the afternoon. This can then make it hard for you to get to sleep during the night. In fact, your diet to go downhill as you try drinking caffeinated drinks and eat sugary foods remain active throughout the day.

Sleep Deprivation

This totally depends on the type of job you have. Like if you work till late and then you try to get up early the next morning, you might be doing yourself more harm than good. As this means you are not getting sleep at night. And when you are sleep deprived your brain does not function at its full capacity. Also, you can find it hard to fall asleep later when you become overtired. This makes the sleep deprivation worse. Your body will become stressed and fatigued if you consistently do this. In the worst case scenario lead to premature death.

Health Risk

Getting up early and heading to work can increase your stress levels. According to a study conducted at the University of Westminster found that people who were getting up before 7 AM in the morning had higher levels of stress hormones throughout the day than those who slept a little longer. Those who constantly feel stressed can begin to suffer from migraines, mood swings and muscle aches.

Going Against Your Body

We all are different from each other and that includes our body clocks. If you constantly finding it difficult to get up early in the morning then you should probably listen to your body and take a step back. There are some people who are naturally a night owl.