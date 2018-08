On the occasion of Independence Day, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital has taken initiative to make children independent from cardiac ailments by organising Free Paediatric Cardiac Camp at hospital premises. Mr Ness Wadia, MD Wadia Group, Shri, Omprakash Shete, Chief, Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell, Mantralaya & Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO Wadia Hospital and more than 100 parents with their kids were present during the inauguration ceremony. Post-screening eligible cases for cardiac surgery will be done for free at Wadia Hospital.

Nearly 1,50,000 children are born each year with CHD. Of these 60,000 to 90,000 suffer from critical heart disease and need timely intervention to ensure survival. Due to a general lack of awareness, approximately 10% of infant mortality in India can be accounted for by CHD alone. This is because most births occur in India without the supervision of a paediatrician or neonatologist. Even when CHD is suspected there is a significant time lag before referral to a Paediatric Cardiac Centre for intervention. In addition, there is a marked paucity of trained Paediatric Cardiologists and Paediatric cardiac surgeons across India and especially in the semi-urban and rural areas.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital says, “In 2017, we had conducted 200 paediatric cardiac surgeries and this year we wish to conduct 500 more surgeries. This independence day we at Wadia Hospital endeavour to free every kid from a cardiac ailment by offering 2d Echo, ECG & Cardiac Consultation and Cardiac surgery to the eligible cases without any cost.”

“Happy to inaugurate the free cardiac screening camps for children during Independence Day,” said Mr Ness Wadia, MD Wadia Group. “Our effort is to provide affordable, quality treatment to all kids coming at Wadia Hospital! This is yet another initiative that we are doing! With the continued support of the government, we hope to launch many more of such initiatives” adds Mr Wadia.

Shri Omprakash Shete, Chief, Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell, Mantralaya Said “We appreciate the efforts taken by the cardiac team at Wadia Hospital to stand for such a noble cause to free children from a cardiac element. Through Chief Minister Relief funds, we have helped so many patients all across the hospital in Maharashtra by giving them a new lease of life by providing them with financial assistance for surgeries.”

Image source: Wadia Hospital