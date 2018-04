The astrological New Year of Kerala falls in the month of April. Also known as Vishu Kani, the ritual of worshipping Lord Vishnu, this festival is believed to bring luck and prosperity in the following year. The festival is accompanied by a traditional vegetarian feast known as ‘sadya.’ For observing the festival of Vishu delicacies such as vishu kanji and thoran are prepared in every household. We give you the healthy versions of these recipes.

Vishu kanji

Vishu kanji is consumed first thing in the morning after worshipping the Lord. Traditionally, vishu kanji is prepared with freshly harvested rice from the field. Both long-grained and parboiled rice are used. Some amount of coconut milk and grated coconut are also added to the dish.

Ingredients:

½ cup parboiled rice

½ cup long-grain rice ¼ cup mung dal

¼ cup puliavarakka (field beans, fava beans, butter beans)

Vishu katta

2 cups coconut milk

1 cup freshly grated coconut

Salt to taste

Method:

Dry roast the puliavarraka and mung dal for 5 minutes, separately, till you get the aroma.

Now cook the full grained and parboiled rice separately with 3 cups of water until the rice turns very soft. When cooked, mix both the rice together and set aside.

Now cook mung dal and puliavarraka with 2-3 cups of coconut milk.

Now add the cooked beans with coconut milk to the rice pot. Now add some salt and cook for a couple of minutes.

Add the grated coconut before serving and stir gently.

You can enjoy this dish with aviyal and papaddam.

Aval varattiyathu

This dish prepared in the state of Kerala is a common offering to Lord Krishna. Traditionally, this dish is prepared with beaten rice that makes it healthy and easily digestible. At times, slices of banana are also added to this dish to enhance the taste.

Ingredients:

2 cups aval/poha/beaten rice

1 cup grated jaggery

1 cup fresh grated coconut

½ tsp cardamom powder

½ tsp black sesame seeds

¼ tsp dry ginger powder

2 tbsp channa dal/split chick peas

2 tbsp ghee

¼ cup water

Method:

Melt the grated jaggery on low flame in a pan with a thick base and strain it.

Now reheat the jaggery on medium flame and stir it frequently.

Add grated coconut and stir till all the water is absorbed from it.

Add the beaten rice and cook on low flame.

Also add cardamom powder and when the mixture thickens, turn off the flame.

In another small pan, add ghee and chana dal and roast till it’s hot.

Now add the sweetened beaten rice.

Add sesame seeds to the mixture and mix everything well.

Paal payasam

Paal payasam is a classic dessert prepared for Malayalam New Year and is considered one of the most important offerings. This rice pudding not only makes for a very delicious treat, but the presence of protein and minerals in it packs a very healthy punch. You can also try this semiyan payasam recipe.

Ingredients:

Unakkalari (raw Kerala rice)

1 litre full cream milk

½ cup water

¾ cup sugar

A pinch of cardamom powder

Method:

Rinse ½ cup of unakkalari or Kerala raw rice and keep it aside.

Add the rice in a pressure cooker and add 2 cups of milk and ½ cup water.

Also add sugar and mix all the ingredients well. Heat it on medium flame and cook it for one whistle.

Once the pressure is released, add cardamom powder.

Also add the remaining 2 cups of milk and simmer on low flame. Cook till the payasam thickens.

Serve either hot or cold.

Moru kutan

To mark the beginning of Vishu, moru kutan — a savoury stew is prepared with yoghurt. This stew can be a great comfort food as it is both light and nourishing.

Ingredients:

A few cubes of ash gourd

1 cup desiccated/grated coconut

1 and 1/2 cups sour yoghurt

2-3 green chillies

1 tsp dry rice

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp methi seeds

A few curry leaves

Method:

Grind green chillies and coconut and add a teaspoon of dry rice. Add enough water to make a paste. The rice will help in thickening the curry.

In around 1 cup of water, heat the ash gourd. Add salt and turmeric and boil on medium flame.

Once it is almost done, add the green chilli, coconut and rice paste and wait till it begins to simmer.

Add the yoghurt and lower the flame. Wait for this to simmer and then quickly lower the flame.

Heat oil in another pan and add mustard seeds and methi seeds. When the seeds start to splutter, switch off the flame. Then add curry leaves to it. Pour this into the stew, mix well.

