Virat Kohli who is a fitness fanatic and his fitness and diet is always on point. In a shocking news, Team India’s captain and backbone Virat Kohli is reportedly suffering from a neck injury and now he cannot play for England’s county team Surrey for which he has signed up. The explosive batsman who is famous for his flawless shots on field and for voicing his opinion off-field enjoys a massive fan following. So, this news for sure will be a big disappointment for Virat’s fans.

As per ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the news and in a press conference said that Virat sustained injury while playing from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The BCCI ‘s statement read as follows: “Team India Captain Virat Kohli suffered a neck injury while fielding during Match 51 of the IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May 2018 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” a statement from the BCCI read.

“Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating,” the statement added.

“The BCCI Medical Team is confident that Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India’s upcoming tours to Ireland and England,” the BCCI said.

As per BCCI, Kohli would remain in India to undergo a period of rehabilitation before he would have a fitness test in Bengaluru on June 15 ahead of series against England.

Earlier this month, Kohli had signed a deal with top English county side Surrey ahead of England Test tour later this summer and was all set to miss his country’s inaugural Test match against Afghanistan, starting in Bengaluru on June 14. Kohli had penned down the deal with Surrey in order to prepare himself for India’s blockbuster five-match Test series against England later this year, beginning at Edgbaston on August 1.

Source: ANI

Image Source: Instagram @virat.kohli