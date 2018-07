In Mumbai, nearly one lakh sixty thousand babies are born every year. Currently, 12% or nearly 20,000 newborns in Mumbai each year do not receive HBV vaccine, which affords protection against hepatitis B infection that can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer in later life.

The National Liver Foundation and The Mumbai Obstetric & Gynaecological Society came together to pledge and ensure that every newborn in Mumbai should get a protective Hepatitis B vaccine shot within 24 hours of birth, irrespective of place of delivery of the newborn, whether in a private hospital or nursing home, or in any municipal or government facility.

The National Liver Foundation and Mumbai Obstetric and Gynaecological Association have joined hands to ensure that no child is left unprotected at birth for the lack of being administered a free hepatitis B vaccine shot.

Municipal and Government hospitals and maternity centres in Mumbai are already providing the vaccine to all newborn children delivered in their facilities. With this partnership program, it is expected that Mumbai will become the first city in the country to achieve universal administration of birth dose hepatitis B vaccine in India.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Samir Shah, Founder and Hon Gen. Secretary of National Liver Foundation said, “National Liver Foundation is pleased to see the leadership role that Mumbai Obstetric and Gynaecological Society is taking to ensure that no newborn child will leave a birthing center without receiving the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine. MOGS has been at the forefront of ensuring the highest standards of clinical care to women, and this commitment to ensuring prevention of mother to child transmission of hepatitis B advances their credentials to providing the best standard of care to both mother and the newborn.”

Announcing their commitment and partnership to ensuring that no newborn in Mumbai would leave a birthing centre, whether a small nursing home or a large private hospital, without being given the protective hepatitis B vaccine, Dr Bipin Pandit, President, Mumbai Obstetric and Gynaelcological Society President said, “For hepatitis B, we are committed to supporting universal coverage of hepatitis B vaccines, both through the routine immunization program and particularly through the administration of a birth dose of the vaccine.”

Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist at Zen Multi-specialty Hospital said, “Mothers can pass hepatitis B virus to their babies while childbirth without knowing it, as it is transmitted via blood and body fluid (Even small amount of infected fluid can pass infection). So it is always good to be aware of the maternal status of the virus by doing an appropriate blood investigation. Younger babies are always at more risk of developing chronic hepatitis B (if infected), which is a lifelong disease and is potentially serious one. By vaccination, we can prevent young age hepatitis B, and related liver disease and liver cancer secondary to hepatitis B. In case, if the mother is infected, then there’s an additional medicine called “hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG)” soon after the baby is born.”

Dr Anurag Shrimal, Liver Transplant Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central further said, “All expecting mothers should be screened for HepB. All infants should be vaccinated for Hep B as a part of Universal Immunisation. These are the biggest steps forward to eliminate Hep B from the society. Safe blood transfusion practices and good habits like not sharing the toothbrush, nail clippers and other personal items control spread of Hep B. Early diagnosis and treatment now makes it possible to control Hep B and lead a normal life.”

