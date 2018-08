If you are down with viral it can invite a lot of trouble for you. You have to skip your important meeting, or if your child suffers from viral then he/she may have to miss his/her school. Moreover, it can hamper your quality of life by not allowing you to carry out your daily chores with ease. You may exhibit symptoms like a sore throat, cough, hoarseness, runny nose, and body-pain accompanied by vomiting and dysentery. But, don’t worry, we tell you how to deal with viral fever naturally. Do try these DIY tricks.

You can use coriander: It contains vitamins and phytonutrients which can help you to build your immunity and the antibiotic properties in it can help you to deal with infections. You can prepare coriander tea or take a few coriander seeds and put them in the water and you can drink that water after sometime.

You can use tulsi leaves: Tulsi aka basil leaves can be a boon for you. They are loaded with anti-bacterial, germicidal, anti-biotic and fungicidal properties which can help you to get rid of your viral fever. You can boil tulsi leaves in water and add some clove powder. Let it become thick and just drink it and you will feel better.

You can have rice starch: It is diuretic in nature and can help you to enhance your immunity. Just make kanji and have it. It can also aid your digestion process.

You can use honey and ginger: They contain anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic properties which can help you to tackle your viral fever. You can eat dry ginger with honey and you are sorted.

You can use fenugreek (methi) seeds: Since it is abundant in iosgenin, saponins and alkaloids it can help you to deal with a viral fever. You should soak a few fenugreek seeds in water overnight and you should strain and drink the solution the next morning. It can be beneficial to treat viral fever.

