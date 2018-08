If your child spends a considerable time playing video games, there is nothing to worry about. A group of researchers from the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison has come up with a video game that can help develop empathy in students. Several other studies reveal that video games have an array of positive effects that can help in over-all brain development of your child. Here are some of them.

Video games can enhance your child’s problem-solving ability and logic: By playing video games, your child can train his or her brain to generate creative ways of solving puzzles and other problems in no time.

Your child may get improved hand-eye coordination, fine motor and spatial kills: The entire process of playing video games require an amazing eye-hand coordination and visual-spatial ability. Studies say that by playing video games, children can learn a great deal of iconic, spatial and visual attention skills along with better surgical skills among adults.

Video games may give better sense of planning, resource management and logistics: A video game player acquires better sense of managing limited resources and can take effective calls on the best utilisation of resources.

It can make your child a multitasker: Video games teach your child to be a multitasker and can make him or her an expert in simultaneous tracking of many shifting variables and controlling multiple objectives. Your child will be more flexible and will learn to change tactics quickly for better results in the wink of an eye.

He will be a quick thinker: Video games can make your child a very quick thinker thereby enabling her or him make fast analysis of facts and data and take decisions accordingly. For the same reason, researchers suggest that video games can be used to train soldiers and surgeons.

Video games will make your child more accurate: These games help your child take quick decisions with precision and accuracy. He or she may speed up but will never lose accuracy. That’s the best skill to adopt at a young age in today’s world, say experts.

Video games will teach him to be strategic: These games require the player to face immediate problems by keeping his or her long-term goal intact. That is how video games train up your kids to be strategic and enhance his or her anticipation skills.

Video games improve your child’s situational awareness: Experts say it is important that your child gets to know how to become mindful of sudden situational changes and adapt and act accordingly. That is exactly what video games do and enhance your child’s situational awareness.

Image Source: Shutterstock