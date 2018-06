Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that yoga adopts a holistic approach towards health and well-being and it has “nothing to do with religion”.

“Yoga adopts a holistic approach towards health and well-being,” Naidu said while participating in the Fourth International Yoga Day celebrations here.

“Yoga has nothing to do with religion and it is a holistic science embodying the basic principle of organic, interconnectedness of different facets of life,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that some people attribute religious overtones to this ancient scientific system.”

He emphasised that yoga should become a part and parcel of people’s daily routine to combat modern-day health problems, both physical and mental.

“There is also a misconception that yoga is only a sort of physical exercise meant to help the fitness of an individual… It is a holistic system where the mind and body act in unison and get completely rejuvenated as physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation help in overall well-being of an individual,” he said.

Source: IANS

