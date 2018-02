Veteran actress Sridevi has passed away, a family member said. She was 54. The actress, who was in Dubai for a family function, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Confirming the news of her death, Sridevi’s brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor, told IANS: ‘Yes, it is true.’

Sanjay, however, could not reveal more details as he was on his way to Dubai. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi has known for her performance is some of the iconic films like ‘Mr India,’ ‘Nagina,’ ‘Sadma,’ ‘Chaalbaaz,’ ‘Chandni’ among many others. The Padma Shri recipient was last seen in ‘Mom’ in 2017.

Sridevi had been an actress par excellence. In an era, where a leading lady’s screen presence was only limited to support the character of the dominating male star, she carved a niche for herself and showed the audience that women can not only look good on the screen but pull of antics like a pro and be a great entertainer too. Her histrionics in movies like Chaalbaaz, Mr India, Guru (to name a few) are the proof of the same. Who else could have carried off that — Awi Wiwi Wiwi Wiwi — in the iconic Hawa Hawai song with so much elegance, sophistication and looking chic. That song and her performance will be etched in our minds forever.

While she did those Bollywood potboilers with so much ease she received a lot of accolades for her performance oriented movies like Sadma, Khuda Gawa, and a Padma Shri for her outstanding performance in Mom.

She started off as a child actor and grew up perfecting her craft to become a superstar reigning the industry in her own way, where she claimed a space and name for herself in the male-dominated world. With the strong performance and antics displayed on the screen, she made it impossible for one to not notice her. Even the big name in the industry alongside whom she was cast — Amitabh Bachchan, Rajanikant, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor — looked like mere props around her. That was how the queen of Bollywood perfected her art and made her presence felt.

When she made a comeback after almost 15 years with Gauri Shinde’s comedy-drama English Vinglish she stunned both the audiences and critics alike with her performance. Sridevi didn’t lose her magic, even being portrayed as a simple saree-clad middle-class wife, trying hard to learn English, she wooed us and won our hearts. She made her comeback just in a time when acting for the leading ladies of Bollywood meant zero-figures doing some jhatka-matkas on screen. She showed us that acting was her forte and no matter from where she picks it up, she is going to rule it, own it. Later with her performance in Mom, she silenced even those critics who always felt she was just a lucky girl with a pretty face.

Her body of work is there to speak for her hard-work, dedication and passion she had towards her craft. Surely, the news of the death came as a shock for everyone in the film industry.

With inputs from IANS

Image source: Shutterstock