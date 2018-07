“Oh, I suffer from vertigo, so I cannot climb heights,” is a common sentence that you may have heard from many people. But honestly, the statement itself is false. Vertigo can be defined as a sensation that makes you believe that everything around you is moving. Vertigo is not a fear of heights.

People with vertigo may actually find it difficult to balance themselves while walking or when they stand suddenly after resting for a long time. They also may find it difficult to focus their eyes on an object or experience ringing in their ears. These symptoms may last for a few minutes or may persist for longer.

Reports suggest that about 40 per cent of adults experience this dizziness at least once in their lifetime. There are many things about the disease that you may not know about. Here are 5 surprising facts about vertigo which you should know:

1) Vertigo is not a disease, it’s a symptom: “‘Vertigo’ is often used by patients to describe imbalance, dizziness, unsteadiness and blackout. Each of these have different meanings. It is a symptom of a larger disease,” said Dr Sheelu Srinivas, Senior Consultant, ENT and Head of Cochlear Implant Program Bangalore, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. Vertigo could be a symptom of a migraine, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, Meniere’s disease etc.

2) It can be caused by an inner ear infection: Yes, you read that right. Your inner ear contains calcium and protein-based crystals called as otoconia. If these crystals dislodge, it could cause you a dizziness. But this is not to say that vertigo is only caused by an ear problem,” clarified Dr Srinivas.

3) Women are more prone to be affected by vertigo than men: Whether this is due to the deficiency of Vitamins that is very commonly seen among women or it’s the sheer biology- even the scientists don’t know. However, vertigo is most commonly observed among women. A possible explanation for this could be a distinct lack of Vitamin D in women. Vitamin D is a component of the otoconia.

4) The risk of vertigo increases as a person grows old: Once you cross 40 years of age, you have higher chances of experiencing vertigo. This is plausible because 1 in 3 seniors fall each year and falls are one of the greatest triggers for this.

5) One kind of vertigo can last a lifetime: Don’t faint already, please. Central vertigo, a rare type of vertigo originates in the brain and can last for weeks together, or even a lifetime. Don’t worry, this one is pretty rare. This type of vertigo is caused due to injury to the brain, multiple sclerosis, concussions, tumours etc.

