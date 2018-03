Dr Raman Singh, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, inaugurated Central India’s first world-class cancer facility BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) in Naya Raipur, today. BMC offers ultra-modern, multi-modality diagnostic and therapeutic cancer treatment. BALCO Medical Centre is an initiative of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF), a non-profit initiative of Vedanta Resources and Bharat Aluminium Co Ltd (BALCO). The facility has a mission to provide affordable, world-class cancer care to all. The Chief Minister lauded the entire BMC team on delivering a world-class cancer facility. The 170-bed tertiary care facility will deliver global standard cancer treatment, primarily serving the populations of Chhattisgarh and Central India.

Navin Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd, said, “Giving back to the society is a key focus area for us, and the conceptualization of BALCO Medical Centre was through the identification of the lack of cancer care access in Central India. While this is a great occasion, our greater joy will be from tomorrow as we provide affordable world-class cancer treatment to the citizens of Chhattisgarh and Central India.”

Speaking about the inauguration, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group expressed his joy on the launch of this cancer care facility and the alignment of the initiative with the larger vision of Vedanta Group’s commitment to give back to society. Further, he highlighted the fact that BMC is only the first step, and he looks forward to many more research & development initiatives from VMRF, going forward.

More than 2.5 million Indians live with cancer, and the disease sees more than 550,000 deaths every year. Research suggests 39.6% of Indians will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, and 71% of all deaths occurring between the age groups of 30 to 69 years of age can be attributed to this disease. India accounts for the third highest cancer cases amongst women only after China and the US. Chhattisgarh, alone, is estimated to see 41,000 new cases of cancer by 2021. BALCO Medical Centre was conceptualized to address this alarming issue.

The hospital has been developed with key inputs and advisory from Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata and will look to provide the highest level of patient care in medical, surgical and radiation oncology. Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Dr Mammen Chandy, Director, Tata Medical Centre (Kolkata), observed, “It was great collaborating with the VMRF team and share learnings to create a world class facility. I am sure this is one of the top cancer care facilities in the country, and we are proud to be associated with this hospital.”

Adding on, Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson, Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, said, “The BALCO Medical Centre journey has been one that we have cherished, but we know we still have a larger purpose to achieve. Apart from providing the best cancer treatment, we will also develop an India-centric research centre for cancer and its treatment, training and development of the best oncology professionals. “

The hospital is equipped with state of the art infrastructure, diagnostic and treatment facilities, which will be the only integrated oncology hospital in the state of Chhattisgarh. Further, the hospital has been developed with key inputs and advisory from Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata and will look to provide the highest level of patient care in medical, surgical and radiation oncology. Along with this initiative, BMC will propagate cancer awareness and education in the entire region, while ensuring no individual goes without access to treatment.

