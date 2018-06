With big Bollywood releases like Kalank and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline, Varun Dhawan is riding high. His latest films October, Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya received positive reviews and he has been lauded for his versatile roles. In the upcoming Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga slated to release in September this year, Varun Dhawan reveals he had to lose his brawn and look much thinner. For his role in Kalank, he says that he needs a considerable amount of beefing up. It is no wonder then that the actor is putting in a lot of efforts with regards to diet and fitness for his highly demanding film roles. Unlike a lot of celebs, however, Varun Dhawan has stayed away from supplements for gaining muscles and looking beefier, he recently revealed in a chat with celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar before the release of The Fitness Project 2018 guidelines poster. Here are some other interesting facts Varun Dhawan revealed about himself in the chat:

1) Varun is a big sucker for sugarcane juice and said that drinking sugarcane juice regularly had made him feel energetic and happy. Rujuta said, “Since ancient times, sugarcane juice has been used for liver cleanse, for keeping the body warm in winter, for better skin a fresher mind.”

2) Varun loves kokum sherbet and says that you can easily replace your daily cup of coffee or tea with a glass of kokum sherbet, especially in the late afternoons when you need a surge of energy. It is also a natural fat burner.

3) He tries to stay away from his phone about 60 minutes prior to bed and avoids using the phone while eating his meals.

4) While shooting for Sui Dhaaga in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, Varun said that he decided to stick to local food, as suggested by Rujuta. He consulted with his chef there and consumed only local, organic sabzis.

His tweet after launching Rujuta Diwekar’s The Fitness Project poster:

It was truly educative Rujuta and a true honour happy to hear you bust these myths. Check out the 12 week program it will change your life https://t.co/nw06jLZFmG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 9, 2018

Thank you @Varun_dvn . You releasing the poster means a lot and your open, honest conversation covering all things food and fitness touched many hearts, mine included❤️ FB live link here – https://t.co/cD0s9eoHJz#RDfitnessproject2018 #uncomplicatefitness pic.twitter.com/3KmKdMKTze — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) June 9, 2018

5) Even though he loves nonvegetarian food, he says that sticking to vegetarian food, at least on some days, did some wonders to his body, energy levels and mood.

6) Varun loves eating doodhi, pumpkin, karela and other gourds that are highly nutritious. He says that these water-based vegetables have sped up his metabolism, have made him more energetic and helped him gain his bulky physique without supplements.

7) He stays away from aerated drinks and has them only as a “medicine” after vomiting since these drinks have a lot of sugar and salt.

8) Varun says that it is important to indulge in desserts but in limits. He says that he never feels guilty after having a treat once in a while and that he makes it a point to thoroughly enjoy it.



9) Like most of us, Varun, too, finds the Ketogenic diet intriguing. He revealed that he eats ‘everything’ (all the nutrients and food groups) and doesn’t skip carbs or any other component. He said that he loves eating rice, jowar bhakri among other things and that these give him energy for his workouts.

10) Some of his most favourite snacks are makahana, peanuts, kadak pao with ghee with have actually helped him lose weight.

11) Varun said that he idolizes sportspersons instead of Bollywood celebs when it comes to fitness inspiration. He also revealed what Anushka Sharma told him about her husband, Virat Kohli’s eating habits. Virat, according to Varun, eats ‘normal’ ‘ghar ka khana’ like dal chawal and chapatti.

12) Varun revealed that his Dishoom co-star and Parmanu actor John Abraham hasn’t had French Fries or aerated drinks since the past 20 years!