Stop and think twice before throwing leftover fruit and vegetable peels into the dustbin. There are various ways to use them in a good way. Read on to find out how:

Eye care

Potato peels help soothe tired, puffy and dark eyes because they contain enzymes and vitamin C. For about 10 to 15 minutes refrigerate a few leftover potato peels in the fridge. Once they are chilled, gently place the peels over around your eyes. Wash your eyes with cold water after 15 to 20 minutes.

Dental care

To reduce the yellow tinge from your teeth rub the inside of a banana or an orange peel. These peels are rich in manganese, potassium and magnesium which help restore your tooth enamel, thereby keeping them bright and white.

Insects removal

Orange or lemon peels helps to keep insects and pests away. The citrus scent in oranges and lemons make them a natural pest deterrent, thereby keeping fleas and roaches at bay. Simply place these peels in places frequented by pests or along windows and doorways.

Skin care

Orange and grapefruit peels have a great scent which will help you to smell good throughout the day. You can use cucumber peels too as their cooling properties will soothe flaky, dry, or itchy skin. For an extra boost, you can also use some fresh lemon peels. They help to reduce skin discolouration as well.

To make your own natural face scrub, dry a few orange peels in the sun for 2 to 3 days. Take a blender, then grind them to a coarse powder, mix with plain yoghurt and honey. Apply it on your face and neck, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, then scrub it off. After that rinse your face with lukewarm water. To moisturise your skin, rub the fleshy part of a banana, avocado or papaya peel on your face.