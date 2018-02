Turns out, the romantic aura of Valentine’s Day leads to a ‘mini baby boom’ nine months later. According to a new research, records show conceptions in Valentine’s week to be five percent higher than the rest of the year.The study analysed the data and inferred that 16,263 babies were conceived in Valentine’s week, while 16,344 conceived in the week after. These figures, when compared with a weekly average of 15,427 conceptions, came out to be on the higher side. The findings showed that mid-February is second only to Christmas when it comes to women becoming pregnant. According to The Telegraph, health officials quoted the whole analysis as the proof of “love is most definitely in the air”.

On the contrary, the findings also showed a drop in the conceptions following the two weeks on – with just 14,465 conceptions a week.”Those of us who work in maternity services are so proud that there has never been a better time to have a baby, with record numbers of new mums saying they have been treated with dignity and respect, with more personalised care on offer and life expectancy at an all-time high”, said Sarah-Jane Marsh, Chair of the Maternity Transformation Programme at NHS England, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Health officials said that medical advancement can mean that babies born in 2018 are expected to live longer than ever before – with every third girl set to reach the mark of 100 years. (ANI)

