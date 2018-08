Gurugram-based start-up Vaidam Health has become India’s first and only online platform for medical value travellers (medical tourists) to get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). The portal (www.vaidam.com), which launched in January 2016, is a healthcare facilitator connecting foreign patients with the best accredited healthcare specialists and hospitals in India for treatment at an affordable price. The nationally recognized accreditation has been bestowed after a rigorous evaluation process by NABH that involved minutely checking for confirmation with its stringent national standards.

Said Manish Chandra, Co-founder, Vaidam Health said in a press release, “We are extremely delighted to get the much-coveted NABH accreditation in just two years of starting operations. This is an acknowledgment of the world-class service, quality of care and handholding that Vaidam offers to medical tourists from the world over. Though India’s medical tourism market is growing at a CAGR of 15% and is expected to touch $8 billion by 2020, it is still largely unstructured, consisting of hundreds of small to medium-sized medical travel facilitators. Our mission is to organize this market so that foreign patients can make an informed choice and get a hassle-free experience in coming to the country and getting world-class treatment at a fraction of the price back home.”

Added Pankaj Chandna, Co-Founder, Vaidam Health further said in the release, “It is a matter of great pride for us to become India’s first and only NABH-accredited online medical facilitator. NABH is India’s highest accreditation for a healthcare entity and demonstrates the all-round excellence in Medical Value Travel that Vaidam is known for since it was founded in 2016. In a short span of time, we have managed to get over 1,200 surgeons and specialists on one single platform by signing MOUs with more than 70 best hospitals across India. We are now the country’s most popular medical tourism portal, with foreign patients from 60+ countries trusting us with providing them end-to-end service, from best-quality, affordable treatment to assistance in travel and stay along with 24X7 care for patient and attendant.”

The NABH evaluated Vaidam on several parameters such as capturing customer requirements, training of resources, availability of language interpreters, range of service offerings to customers, sharing of quotations, taking feedback, agreement with all listed hospitals and accommodation providers, etc. Manish Chandra said, “An increasing number of foreign patients now prefer to work with healthcare facilitators which are NABH-accredited institutions. This gives us immense confidence in giving the right services related to treatment, travel assistance, providing comfortable stay and assisting in money matters such as resolving issues with the hospital bill and foreign exchange. Our prospective customers appreciate the experience we provide during their process of travel to India for medical treatment.”

Since inception, Vaidam Health has been at the forefront of ‘the quality revolution’ in the Medical Travel Industry. Demonstrating a deep commitment to quality care, with continuous improvement, it strives to raise patient confidence by providing services in-line with the needs of the patient with unmatched personal care.