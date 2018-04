Women and women’s wants make up for such an unsolvable mystery that it has bogged down many a great mind. Similarly, female’s carnal pleasure has been a hard find thing which has baffled men for years. In fact, according to the National Survey of Sex and Behaviour, 91 percent of men climax while mating as compared to just 64 percent of women. To take matters into their own hands, Daily Star decided to conduct a research to find out what is the best way to make a woman orgasm, once and for all.

The research comprised of a question about which sexual act is the most pleasurable and a total of 9,360 women took part in the poll.

The research discovered staggering results which came out as a shocker.

A staggering 36 percent of the survey takers stated that vaginal penetration was the best way to make them climax, despite previous claims of clitoral stimulation is the key.

Oral stimulation came in second with 26 percent rooting for it, and the third place went to mutual masturbation with 24 percent votes.

The anal act came in at number four, with just 14 percent votes.

Image source: Shutterstock