A very common problem that affects women and teenage girls who have reached puberty can be called as vaginal odour. The vagina, uterus, or cervix can produce a clear or whitish fluid called as vaginal discharge. The consistency and colour will depend on whether you are on your monthly period. The symptoms are itching and vaginal pain, fishy smell, pain during intercourse, thick white discharge and excessive white discharge.

You may get vaginal discharge due to bacterial infections, sexually transmitted infections like Chlamydia, gonorrhoea and so on, vaginal yeast infection, if you leave tampon down there, using harmful chemicals in the form of soaps to clean the vaginal area and so on. So, just follow these smart tricks and eliminate that foul smell coming from down there.