Hugs are, by far the most comforting things on earth. The concept of ‘jadu-ki-jhappi’ seems to be a really good one. This time, however for a noble cause. A 16-year-old girl, Azima took to the streets of Uzbekistan to spread awareness about HIV. UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) posted a tweet about a girl asking for hugs from strangers. “I am HIV positive, Hug Me!” a note on the table beside her read.

A 16-year-old girl living with HIV asked for a hug. This is how people responded.#AIDS2018 pic.twitter.com/V7RrABqTR7 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 23, 2018

The heart- warming video shows the change in the attitude of people towards HIV patients in Uzbekistan. The teenager aimed to clarify a common misconception about HIV. A lot of people believe that HIV is spread through kisses, hugs or sharing tiffins, but this is not true.

Remember, that the only way you can get HIV is through interchange of body fluids which can happen through sexual intercourse, blood transfusion, sharing injections (common among intravenous drug users) or similar methods where the blood or other fluids are transferred.

HIV doesn’t not spread through human touch. “There are only three main ways of contracting HIV – through blood, unprotected sex and from mother to child. HIV is not transmitted when you hug and kiss, say hello, shake hands, share lunch,” reported UNICEF.

What is HIV?

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection. If an HIV positive person is left untreated, his/her condition deteriorates into full-blown AIDS where the immune system stops working. Thus the immune system is unable to protect the person from diseases or infections.

How far have we won the fight against HIV?

According to a report by UNICEF, HIV still plagues the world. “In 2017, there were 1.8 million adolescents aged 10-19 living with HIV. New HIV infections among adolescents are projected to decrease by 23 per cent between 2018 and 2030, which is not enough to meet global targets. Projections show that at the current rate of HIV incidence, without acceleration of efforts and investment, a total of 2.0 million adolescents could become newly infected with HIV between 2018 and 2030,” it stated.

According to the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) report of 2011, 2.3 million people were HIV positive in India and were most prevalent in Andhra Pradesh and Manipur having the highest number of cases. HIV was more prevalent in men than in women and was seen in people between 15-49 years of age. Although the number of HIV cases has decreased by 50% in 2011, most people lack awareness about the condition.

Image Source: Shutterstock