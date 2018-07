Women are more likely to get urinary tract infections than men. Lower UTIs, the most common type UTI is lower UTIs which cause pelvic pressure and develop in the bladder. And upper UTIs are more serious and tougher to treat, the infection gets spread to the kidneys. And the symptoms include fever, nausea and back pain. According to the National Kidney Foundation, one out of five women experiences a UTI at some point in her life. It happens because women have a small urethra, which makes it too easy for UTI-causing bacteria to pass through the urethra and invade the bladder.

However, there are several home remedies to ease your UTI symptoms or prevent them in the first place.

Drink plenty of water

When you have a urinary tract infection one of the first things to do is to drink plenty of water. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), water can help flush away the bacteria that are causing your infection.

Vitamin C

A high amount of vitamin C can make the urine more acidic thus getting plenty of foods high in vitamin C is important. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine’s health library, this inhibits the growth of bacteria in your urinary tract.

Heating Pad

Generally, UTIs cause pressure, pain and burning sensation around your pubic area. Applying a heating pad can help soothe the area. But don’t apply it directly to the skin, keep the heat setting low and to avoid burns limit your use to 15 minutes at a time.

Avoid certain foods

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, spicy food, carbonated drinks, and artificial sweeteners, these can further irritate your bladder making it harder for your body to heal when you have UTI. Try to consume healthy foods, such as oatmeal or lentil soup, that are good for your digestive health.

Image Source: Shutterstock