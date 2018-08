UTIs or urinary tract infections in children are rare and quite painful. Apart from a cough, cold and fever that is common in kids they can suffer from bouts of UTIs too. About 8% of girls and 2% of boys will get a UTI by age 5, according to data from CDC. A UTI is hard to diagnose in kids but if left untreated can lead to serious kidney malfunctioning. Here are few facts about UTIs in kids that parents should know:

Girls are more likely to get UTIs than boys. This is because they have a shorter urethra. Also, bacteria from the anus can more easily get into the vagina and urethra of a girl child. Some kids have a problem with their bladder or kidneys that make them more likely to get UTIs.

Symptoms of UTIs in kids are difficult to spot. The main symptoms are pain in the lower belly, back, or side and an urgent need to pee or frequent urination. In infants it might manifest as fussiness, low appetite or a fever. The other symptoms could be burning or pain when your child pees, foul-smelling or cloudy pee, an urgent need to go and then only peeing a few drops, fever, nausea or vomiting and diarrhoea.

Antibiotics are prescribed to treat the infection. These medications kill bacteria. Kids usually take them for anywhere from 3 to 10 days (most commonly 7-10 days). Your doctor might do another urine test after your child finishes the medicine to see if the infection has cleared up.

In order to prevent UTI change your baby’s diapers often to prevent bacteria from growing. As your child gets older, teach good bathroom habits to prevent UTIs. Ask your girl child to wipe from front to back as this helps to prevent bacteria in poop from getting into the vagina and urinary tract. Encourage your kids to go to the bathroom as soon as they feel the urge — not to hold it in.

Avoid giving bubble baths or using perfumed soaps for girls make them wear cotton underwear — not nylon — to improve airflow and prevent bacteria from growing.

Ensure your kids drink lots of water, which helps flush bacteria out of the urinary tract. Extra water also prevents constipation, which can create blockages in the urinary tract that allow bacteria to grow.

Image source: Shutterstock