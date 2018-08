When was the last time you checked your Whatsapp messages? Probably 10 seconds ago? Or may be 30 seconds. Definitely not longer than 15 minutes. You feel an urge to reply to text messages immediately, reply to every mail that comes your way, oh but you have forgotten that deadline for assignment. Never mind, you could just Whatsapp message your teacher about you ill health too.

If this is YOU, here’s a bad news- you are at an increased risk of suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The National Institute of Mental Health, NIMH says, “ADHD is a disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors.”

According to a study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), teens who use excessive digital media or smartphones might be at an increased risk of ADHD.

Why does this happen?

The trouble with social media today is, the need for instant gratification and easy availability of messages all the time. Yes your messages are important. Yes, those mails need to be replied too. Yes, the call needs to be reverted. But above all, it’s causing your mental health.

Those seemingly-harmless text notifications that you respond too, is getting you addicted. The study published in JAMA says that constant notifications, text messages and addiction to social media can cause a disruption in maintaining sustained attention. This urge to be available all the time or the need to check your phone very often may lead to impulsiveness and decreased attention spans.

Ways to treat this addiction

Understand that cutting down on phone usage or digital media presence doesn’t mean we are telling you to cut off from the virtual world totally. But these ways will help you to stay mentally free.

Don’t use your phone at least 30 minutes before going to bed. Yes, you really want to chat with your beloved right before you go off to the world of dreams, but DON’T. This is because cell phones or such devices will give you fragmented sleep. Cut-off completely for at least twice a month from your favourite social media app. Just reward yourself with a fulfilling smoothie or a healthy favourite snack that night may be! Don’t talk on a call for more than 20 minutes. And definitely, don’t stick that phone to your ears for more than 2 hours every day. Take social media breaks once each year. Yes, putting up a post on snapchat is damn interesting but you know what, just leave the world to go their way for a week and deactivate your account for a week each year. Trust us, you’ll realize how refreshing this can be. Charge your phones just once in a day and no matter how low you are on your battery, don’t re-charge it.

Image Source: Shutterstock