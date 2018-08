The ancient Indian concept of rejuvenation, ‘Kaya Kalpa’ is being scientifically validated by an Indian origin scientist in a US lab. The scientist has found a way to reverse hair greying, age-related wrinkling and loss in animal models to move forward to create an elixir for eternal youth.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a professor of genetics, pathology and environmental health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Dr Keshav K Singh has described how boosting and protecting the function of the mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells, restores hair growth and makes wrinkles disappear. The study, Cell Death and Disease, was published in the Nature journal.

Dr Keshav K Singh is reported to have said, “This phenomenon can be summed up as kaya kalpa. In Vedic literature, “kaya” is described as body and “kalpa” as transformation. Kaya kalpa is a set of therapies that can reverse the physical degeneration caused by age. The therapies can transform old cells to new again. Kaya kalpa is a true science of rejuvenation.”

Mitochondria produce 90 per cent of the chemical energy the cells need to survive. Mitochondrial function is associated with both physical ageing and age-related diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and some cancers. However, its function declines with age.

Dr. Singh and his team are developing ways to boost mitochondrial health which can help to fight disease and ageing. To stop ageing leading a healthy lifestyle is also necessary which includes regular exercise and a healthy diet. These practices can keep mitochondria healthy.

Image Source: Shutterstock