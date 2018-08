In a bizarre case, a 36-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh injured his penis after his kid jumped on him while he was asleep. This incident happened 6 weeks ago after which the man underwent an operation. A few hours before the incident, the man claimed to have 100 mg of Viagra in order to get a strong erection that lasted long after having sex. While he was asleep, his child came to wake him up and fell on his penis, causing this 36-year-old man a penile fracture. This was followed by severe pain in the penis. Doctors reportedly found a tear in the sponge like tissue that gets filled with blood during an erection. The man underwent treatment in order to repair this fracture and has been able to get erection, 6 weeks after the incident.

What is penile fracture?

According to Dr Sumit Mehta consultant urologist and andrologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, this ‘fracture’ is simply the rupture of the tough membranous lining of the penile shaft, which hardens when blood flows into it during an erection. He explained, “The membrane becomes hard as it consists of a lot of engorged blood inside it, which is under tension. The ‘fracture’ can happen anywhere in the shaft of the penis if it is placed improperly or faces any kind of trauma.”

While it is extremely embarrassing and serious too, it can leave men with a lifetime of painful sex or erectile dysfunction.

What are the common symptoms of penile fracture?

An audible snap is generally heard if the penis breaks.

This is generally followed by severe pain and swelling (like in the case of this UP man)

The skin around the ruptured site turns red and ecchymosis is also seen.

Erection immediately subsides.

Urination becomes difficult.

Treating erectile dysfunction

When someone suffers from a penile fracture, it is best to seek medical attention. While a lot of times, this could be treated without a surgery, in the case of severe tissue tears, a penile surgery would be needed.

