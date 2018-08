After getting intimate with someone there are a lot of things that can happen, you may feel relaxed or in the back of the mind, you may think what just happen. Even you and your partner might just take a joint nap, watch Netflix, decide to eat something or you might just cuddle each other. But the bodily changes always remain unnoticed after a sexual activity. Our bodies are quite complex, so the changes might seem weird but they turn out to be pretty common. Here are a few unusual things that happen to your body after sex that you may not have realized.

Unique odour down there

Having sex with someone is fun, but when suddenly things don’t smell right down there it can be alarming. Some bodily fluids, lube, semen, etc. have their own unique smell. And these things combine together, it might make your vagina smell a little unusual for a bit. Though there is nothing to worry about but make sure yo urinate after having sex, to stay away from bacteria that might harm you down there.

You get rug burn

If you have shaved down there or you haven’t, doesn’t matter, because there will be some friction, and you might get a little irritation or redness. You might go for a shower if it really bothers you.

Vagina swelling

After you get intimate your clitoris and labia might get a little. Do not worry, it happens. It’s normal for your vagina to get a little engorged because your body goes through a lot during sex. But gradually it becomes normal.

Breasts get bigger

Your boobs can increase! Yes, your boobs can grow up to 25 per cent when you’re sexually aroused. It might give you a little confidence boost but obviously, they won’t stay that way.

Experience cramps

You might experience cramping or bloating after your orgasm. Do not worry, it is normal! But if you experience severe cramps after sex then also be sure that there is no underlying health issue. So, chill!

Little bleeding

If you see little blood after sex, it is normal. The term is known as postcoital bleeding, and it can happen for a number of reasons. Sometimes, it can happen after having sex for the first time or because of your birth control. But if it continues then you should consult a gyno.

Image Source: Shutterstock