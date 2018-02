Union Minister Uma Bharti has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to problems of hypertension, according to hospital authorities. Bharti was admitted on Friday at the hospital’s new private ward. “Uma BhartiJi was admitted yesterday (Friday) for problems of hypertension. She is stable and is undergoing required medication,” said the hospital authorities. Bharti was earlier admitted to AIIMS in 2016 and 2017, due to problems of chest pain and hypertension.

What is high blood pressure or hypertension?

High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition in which the pressure exerted on the walls of arteries increases. This strains the heart muscles and other organs of the body including the kidneys. The normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 mm Hg and any increase in the systolic or the diastolic reading indicates that your blood pressure is above the normal or you have high blood pressure. It is not diagnosed easily as it doesn’t cause any symptoms. Hence, it is important to get your blood pressure levels checked during your doctor’s consultation to know if your readings are normal or not. Also, if you are diagnosed with hypertension, it is wise to monitor your blood pressure regularly to prevent any untoward complications due to sudden increase in the pressure. Here’s more on what causes high blood pressure?

Although diet and exercise are recommended to control borderline blood pressure, in case of high blood pressure, your doctor might recommend medications to keep your blood pressure in control. Intake of medications along with a balanced diet, less intake of salt, ample servings of fruits and vegetables and exercising or walking daily without fail can help you to lower the complications of hypertension. Also read about ways hypertension or High BP affects your body.

With inputs from IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock