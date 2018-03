Gudi Padwa or Ugadi marks the beginning of spring and is considered a very auspicious time. While Maharashtrians tie a gudi and eat a mixture of neem and a bit of jaggery to herald the new year, down south, people in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra celebrate it as Ugadi and distribute bevu-bella (neem and jaggery) to signify the way life brings us both joys and sorrows.

Neem and jaggery are very healthy by their inherent nature. Here are some of their health benefits:

Neem

Apart from its various health benefits, neem also has immense benefits for your skin as well as hair. Whether it is pimples, annoying blackheads, fine lines, dandruff, hair fall – look no further, neem can get rid of all these and more.

Neem is known to cure various skin diseases and is a natural remedy that has been used for ages.

Helps strengthen your immune system with its antibacterial effects.

Believed to cure various conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, gout, osteoarthritis, back pain and muscle soreness with its medicinal properties.

Helps control diabetes naturally.

Helps get rid of intestinal worms, helps overcome indigestion and constipation.

Helps overcome gastritis and hyperacidity.

Neem is also known to aid in loss of belly fat, fight dandruff, hair loss and itchy scalp, get rid of dark elbows, and lighten acne scars.

Jaggery

Jaggery, the healthy alternative to white sugar, is known as medicinal sugar since it is an unrefined sugar without any additives. It is obtained from raw, concentrated sugar cane juice, by boiling it and then making it into a block. Jaggery has a host of health benefits, it is known increase immunity.

Since it is a complex carbohydrate unlike sugar, it stays in the system longer. It aids digestion and keeps constipation at bay.

Unlike sugar, jaggery is very rich in minerals, predominantly iron with traces of other mineral salts.

It effectively cleans the respiratory tracts, lungs, food pipe, stomach and intestines.

It is less likely to cause acidity as compared to sugar.

