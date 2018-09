There was no difference on what type of whole grain product or cereal the participants ate, like rye bread, oatmeal, and muesli, they all had the same kind of protection against type 2 diabetes © Shutterstock

Whole grains have been recommended since a long time for reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. It has been noted in different studies that the dietary fibres in the whole grains are reason for this reduced risk. But have thought about the role of different kinds of whole grains and their properties on reducing the causes of different conditions?

Well, that’s what a team of researchers thought and conducted a study. Rikard Landberg, senior researcher of the study, reportedly said, “Most studies similar to ours have previously been conducted, where people mainly get their wholegrain from wheat. We wanted to see if there was a difference between different cereals. One might expect there would be because they contain different types of dietary fibre and bioactive substances, which have been shown to influence risk factors for type 2 diabetes.”

This study was conducted in Denmark, where the intake of wholegrains has a big variation. The researchers saw that there was no difference on what type of whole grain product or cereal the participants ate, like rye bread, oatmeal, and muesli, they all had the same kind of protection against type 2 diabetes. The important thing that the team noted was the amount of whole grain one needs to eat every day.

For the study, ranging over 15 years, and published in the journal of Nutrition, 55,000 participants were divided into four groups, based on their reported intake of wholegrain. Those with the highest consumption ate at least 50 grams of whole grain each day. It was found that the development of type 2 diabetes was lowest in the group which was eating highest amount of wholegrain. And the portion kept increasing for each group which was eating lesser wholegrains.

The group with the highest whole grain intake cut the diabetes risk by 34 per cent for men, and 22 per cent for women compared to the group which was eating the lowest.