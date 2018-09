Want to lower your risk of type 2 diabetes? A new study by Maastricht University, Netherlands confirms that Cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF), high-intensity physical activity (HPA) and low sedentary time (ST) has a positive impact on cardiometabolic health. According to the research, higher ST, lower HPA, and lower CRF were associated with greater odds for type 2 diabetes and also metabolic syndrome (a cluster of factors indicating poor metabolic health, such as high blood pressure and large waist circumference). The full findings are present in the journal- Diabetologia.

A previous study had stated that engaging in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for only two weeks can help reduce glucose metabolism in all areas of the brain among people suffering from Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. The findings showed that HIIT training and also moderate forms of exercise can lead to a change in the brain’s metabolism as well as improve the whole body’s insulin sensitivity.

Researchers from the University of Turku in Finland explained that many tissues in our body can use fat or protein as an energy source but the brain and red blood cells can only use glucose. They also said that ‘brain insulin-stimulated glucose uptake (GU) is increased in obese and insulin resistant patients, but normalises after weight loss.’ Insulin sensitivity also improves.

High-intensity exercises have been popular with gym goers and fitness enthusiasts because of their ability to burn more fat than usual cardio exercises which ultimately make it good for the heart.

Here are some points to keep in mind about high-intensity exercises:

• You can perform 1 minute of high-intensity workout and then devote 2 to 3 minutes of recovery during which you can do a low-intensity activity. This will enable the body to produce more energy for the next round of high-intensity exercise.

• Althea Shah, Fitness Expert gives an example of high-intensity training: Run at the fastest pace possible on a jogging track for 200 meters and then jog at a slower pace for 400 metres. Indoor training would be an indoor cycling where you do hill climbs for two minutes followed by four-minute flat road intervals.