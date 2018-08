While according to experts, formation of new blood vessels during wound healing and tissue implants have been a major clinical challenge, now scientists have come up with a clay-based platform for delivering therapeutic proteins to the body and assisting in the formation of blood vessels. A recent media report highlighted that this platform offers a new kind of two-dimensional clay called nanosilicates. This clay supplies multiple specialised proteins also known as growth factors which stimulate new blood vessel formation in our body.

Akhilesh Gaharwar, co-author of this study and assistant professor at Texas A&M University in the US, reportedly said: “Sustained and prolonged release of physiologically relevant doses of growth factors are important to avoid problems due to high doses, such as abrupt tissue formation.”

Stating that the clay is designed in a way that prolongs the release through high surface area and charged characteristics, he added: “Clay nanoparticles work like tiny weak magnets that hold the growth factors within the polymeric hydrogels and release very slowly.”

According to experts, this study will play a remarkable role in designing the next generation of bioactive scaffolds and implants. The study has been published in the journal Advanced Biosystems.

Image Source: Shutterstock