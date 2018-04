Twitter’s got no chill. One mess up, and you can be on top trending hashtag. Twitter probably is one of the most interactive and reciprocative social media platforms and it surely forgives no one, Recently, the Twitter page of Ministry of health and family welfare(MOHFW) posted a weight loss infographic that became fodder for Twitterattis and was mercilessly trolled. The tweet advocated vegetarian diet for weight loss and clearly showed egg and meat in the category of unhealthy junk food that can make you gain weight. The infographic basically showed a fat woman and a thin woman side by side, while the fat woman’s body was made up of junk food, it also included meat and eggs. The thinner woman’s body was made up of all vegetarian foods. On top of that, it asked ‘What is your choice?’. The post was trolled for advocating vegetarian diet for weight loss and blatantly side lining eggs and meat as junks.

This mistake, however, was quickly realised by MOHFW and the tweet was soon deleted. BUT given the swiftness of the Twitteratis, the screengrab of the tweet had already gone viral and Tweeples had a field day making jokes and trolling MOHFW hard. Look at some of the hilarious trolls that will leave you ROFling.

Is Egg unhealthy? If so, Dhara Singh, Dharmendra, Sachin, Saina etc should all apologise to 1.3 Billion Indians for promoting this fake news created by NECC. pic.twitter.com/iNq6E3TsFV — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) April 23, 2018

Where’s the gaumutr in the healthy body? — Quantumly Entwined (@SpaceCrazy) April 23, 2018

Ofcourse bread and butter are unhealthy. You tell me Where does butter come from? Milk. Where milk comes from? Cow. What does cow eat? Plants. What does plants have? Leaf. What does leaf rhyme with? Beef. And we all know how unhealthy beef is. — Mr Peanutbutter (@illogicalhooman) April 23, 2018

Stupidity at highest!!! Is Egg and Cheese unhealthy? which scientific study proved it? Moreover where do Poor Indians get Kiwi/Avocado Fruits and Berries? Or is it ment to be for RICH People? As far as all scientific study all packaged foods are bad or unhealthy!!! — Tuglaq (@anonymousindia4) April 23, 2018

Image: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only)