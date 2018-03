UTI- a very common condition amongst women is often highly ignored. Did you know one in five women suffer from UTI at least once in their lifetime? And if you are thinking that UTI isn’t like other dangerous infections and you can get over it just by sipping on to some cranberry juice you might be mistaken. Often ignored, UTI can spread to the kidneys and cause dangerous infection there. According to various studies, repeated UTI infections can lead to the formation of stones in your kidneys. But have you ever wondered why UTI is more common among women than among men? Urinary tract infection is basically an infection of the urinary bladder which happens due to dangerous bacteria and organisms entering the urinary tract and multiplying in the bladder. However, UTI is more common amongst women than in men since their urethra is much shorter than that or a man. The length of a woman’s urethra is merely 4 centimetres while a man’s is up to 20 centimetres. This makes it easy for the organism to infect the bladder.

Recently a woman on Twitter frustrated with the ignorance by the doctors towards this disease, took onto Twitter to express her anger. The woman who goes by the Twitter handle name @floozyesq called out the doctors for not taking UTIs seriously. Her tweet read, “We need a Disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have.” Here’s her tweet:

We need a disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have — dirtbag winemom (@floozyesq) March 28, 2018

Her sarcastic tweet generated a huge response from people having the same feeling about the issue. Take a look at the responses.

It would so help if they did any medical research concerning female medical issues though. Alas, we’re just not men. — Nancy Wake (@WokeNancy) March 29, 2018

UTIs are the devil. They sent me twice the ER in the last 6 months alone. I wish there was a UTI vaccine. At this point, I show up, tell them I have a UTI, they test me and say “yep, that sure is a UTI”, give me a Px, and away I go. And then return 3 months later. — Andrew Ferens ️‍ (@Andrew__Ferens) March 29, 2018

Literally just went to Urgent Care today and had this convo I haven’t even had sex in over a year! Also recently made an appointment with a urologist who specializes in IC, since I’ve been getting chronic UTIs since I was 8 (I’m 20 ) and every urologist is mystified — Ailish Hyde (@AilishHyde) March 29, 2018

Lol seriously, if UTIs were as common in men science would have had the miracle cure figured out 30 years ago — Laurie (@LaurieDelBae) March 29, 2018

However, as aware people, you must be careful about this infection and take this health condition seriously. You must know that the risk of UTI prevails right from birth and it is advised that parents look out for their baby girls from contacting UTI. Common symptoms of UTI include, frequent urination, painful discharge of urine, blood in the urine, back pain, high fever, nausea and fatigue. You must also know about the natural remedies that can help you get rid of UTI.