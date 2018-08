Turmeric is an essential ingredient in many Indian dishes. It is a popular yellow spice originating from southern Asia. Turmeric is also consumed for its health benefits but very few of us know that it has few side effects as well. Yes, turmeric, it does have side effects. And many people are concerned about the side effects of high-dose of curcumin and turmeric supplements. Here we have mentioned about few side effects of turmeric.

Kidney stones

Too much intake of turmeric might increase the risk of kidney stones. This happens because of the presence of oxalates in turmeric. To form insoluble calcium oxalate, the oxalates can bind to calcium which is mainly responsible for kidney stones. Hence, turmeric is a strict NO for you if you have a tendency to form kidney stones.

According to one study, when compared to cinnamon, turmeric ingestion had lead to a higher urinary oxalate excretion.

Stomach issues

When consumed as a part of a cooked curry, turmeric hasn’t been found to cause any kind gastrointestinal reactions or other stomach issues. But when one intake turmeric for treating chronic conditions like aching joints or arthritis, it may lead to gastrointestinal issues.

It has also been found that high doses of turmeric for longer periods of time can cause gastrointestinal problems. Turmeric can also cause indigestion and heartburn. Even if you are suffering from hyperacidity or dyspepsia it should be better if you totally avoid turmeric consumption. The recommended dosage of turmeric supplement for an adult is 400 mg to 3 g.

Increase gallbladder contractions

Turmeric contains significant amounts of a chemical known as oxalate, which can increase the risk of gallstones. Even 20 to 40 mg of turmeric supplements were also reported to increase gallbladder contractions. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, turmeric had significantly increased the levels of oxalate in urine. So, it is advisable to avoid turmeric intake if you are on medication for gallbladder issues or if you have any type of such issues.

High risk of bleeding

Intaking too much turmeric has been found to slow blood clotting. Eventually, this can increase the risk of bleeding and bruise in people those who are suffering from bleeding disorders. Turmeric might cause excessive bleeding when it interacts with certain medications. So, please stop taking turmeric if you have a bleeding disorder or if you are taking any medication for the same.

Allergic reactions

Turmeric or curcumin can be a contact allergen. Many people have reported contact urticaria and dermatitis due to contact with turmeric. Turmeric basically belongs to the ginger family, so one who is allergic to ginger he or she is more likely get an allergy from turmeric. Even if you are allergic to yellow food colouring you can also be allergic to turmeric.

It can also cause shortness of breath and can also cause skin outbreaks like rashes. Reactions can occur from both ingestion and skin contact. So it is best to stay away from turmeric if you have such problems.

Image Source: Shutterstock