Tuberculosis (TB) is a dangerously contagious disease but the silver lining is it is preventable too. According to a WHO report, India is the country with the highest burden of tuberculosis and there were around 2.76 million cases of tuberculosis in India in 2016. The report also mentions that 10.4 million people were affected by TB and 1.7 million people died. Another major concern is the rising numbers of drug-resistant tuberculosis where the patient is resistant to one or two first line of drugs used to treat tuberculosis. In multi-drug resistant tuberculosis a patient might become resistant to more than four second line of drugs used to treat tuberculosis. Even though it is a highly preventable condition we see more and more people losing lives to this epidemic with each passing year. Here are a few faqs on tuberculosis answered by an expert.

TB can spread easily as it is an airborne disease. In fact, the bacteria can infect a healthy individual if he inhales the bacteria expelled into the atmosphere by an infected person when he coughs, sneezes or just opens out his mouth. ‘The bacteria stay in the atmosphere for too long and this makes a healthy individual vulnerable to this illness’ says Dr Sandeep Tilawe, Pulmonologist, SRV Hospital, Mumbai.

So we ask him what makes Indians prone to a TB infection, which is preventable. According to Dr Tilawe, there are a few things which make one vulnerable to TB, some of them are

Lack of awareness about the diseases and its deadliness

Inability to adhere to the treatment

Lack of support

Lack of prevention

Dr Tilawe further talks about the correct preventive measures that the patient and family should take in order to prevent it’s outspread.

Dos and don’ts for the patient

Once the infection is confirmed, make it a point to cover the mouth always. Use a mask, so to prevent the bacteria from spreading. Tuberculosis is highly contagious and spreads through the air. A single sneeze releases up to 40,000 droplets and each of these droplets may transmit the disease.

Never skip medications. Since it is a bacterial infection it is necessary to take the antibacterial medications on time and complete the course. Many people fail to be regular with their medications and this is a reason why they face the symptoms again after discontinuing it for a while. In fact, a relapse of TB becomes more dangerous. A relapse could also indicate that one has developed drug-resistant TB whose treatment is challenging one. Stopping the treatment mid-way can also make the bacteria resistant to antibiotics. One way to prevent a relapse is to be regular with the treatment and finish the course of antibiotics. Read to know why India is under the threat of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis.

Eat healthy to strengthen immunity. Apart from the medication, you can fight TB by helping your immune system ward off the bacteria. Building a good immune response to the bacteria will help and for that you need you eat healthy and nutritious food. Avoid junk and roadside food while on the treatment.

Maintain proper hygiene. Wash your hands before and after having meals and keep a sanitizer handy. The least you want is to make a dent in your immunity by making yourself prone to a foodborne or other airborne infections.

Avoid overcrowded places. As you know you are harbouring a highly contagious bacterium, as a social responsibility to reduce incidences of TB stay away from crowded places.

Dos and don’ts for the family

Give the patient enough support. One reason most people fail to stick to the medication schedule is due to the stigma attached to the disease and it all starts from home when the family starts to treat one differently. But as a family, it is necessary to be together in this fight. Refrain from saying things that can hurt one’s sentiments. Emotional stress at times can make a patient give up on treatment. Read to know if surgery can help to prevent the treatment.

Be a vigilant caregiver. It is the duty of every family member to make sure that they ensure the patient is having their medications on time and sticking to the schedule. Love, care and warmth can help one stick to the schedule.

If a family member in the house gets TB, the family should take steps to reduce it’s outspread and go for a screening. There are quite high chances that the infection can be passed on to another person in the family who might develop latent TB. This is one way to help the society reduce the epidemic and burden of the disease.

