A disease caused by tubercle bacillus bacteria, or Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is known as tuberculosis (TB). It can spread from person to person through the air. The most common form of TB which affects the lungs is pulmonary tuberculosis. It can affect any part including the brain, kidneys and spine. Fatigue, weight loss, sweating, chest pain and loss of appetite are the symptoms of TB. Read on to know more.

People who consume alcohol or tobacco are more likely to get affected by it. People with diabetes, malnutrition and kidney disease are also at a risk of getting TB. Your doctor may prescribe you antibiotics to help you overcome it. Make sure that you don’t ignore the symptoms and seek timely treatment. So, take your medications properly as told by your doctor. Also, do you know that apart from taking medications, you can manage the symptoms naturally.

Try these natural remedies

Vitamin D is essential: According to the first study published in the journal Science, there is a link between vitamin D levels and resistance to tuberculosis. Vitamin D can help your body to fight TB by killing the bacteria which causes it. Eat dairy products, cereals and cheese which are rich in vitamin D.

Eat antioxidant-rich foods: Veggies and green tea are loaded with a high amount of antioxidants.

Milk: It contains vitamins and calcium which and can be helpful to fight out the TB symptoms.

Black pepper is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory properties which can improve your lung health and reduce your coughing.

Garlic contains allicin which can strengthen your immunity and can prevent you from contracting TB.

Mint has antibacterial and immune-stimulating properties which can prevent your body from infections. Include it in your daily diet, if you suffer from TB.

Image Source: Shutterstock