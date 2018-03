Addressing the inaugural session of the “END TB” summit in New Delhi he said that it is a landmark event towards the complete elimination of tuberculosis. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Tuberculosis Free India Campaign today in Delhi to eradicate TB by 2025, here is what experts have to say about it.

“We welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to eliminate Tuberculosis from India by 2025. The country is facing the onset of drug-resident and multi-drug resident TB, which needs a concerted national effort. While the Government has already allotted funds and resources to tackle TB, its multi-sectoral approach will ensure that all protagonists in the health sector can actively participate in this campaign and work in synergy. TB elimination is a national priority and we are committed as a healthcare provider to help overcome the challenge posed by the disease,” says Ashok Bajpai, Managing Director, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

Dr Manoj Luthra, CEO, Jaypee Hospital says, “The launch of Tuberculosis Free India Campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggers the eradication of (TB) from India by 2025, five years ahead of a globally-set deadline. The growth of the immunization program from 1% to 6% proves that government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to live healthily. Government’s multi-sectoral approach will not only help in early diagnosis and prompt treatment of new cases but at the same time will also ensure appropriate management of resistant, recurrent and complicated cases. As Team India, we are determined to eradicate TB from India.”

