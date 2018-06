Did you spot a tube top, a little black dress or a cool t-shirt in the mall? Yes! After choosing our favourite clothing a lot of us may have the habit of trying clothes just before buying it or finalizing on something. That’s what Allana Sharma (name changed) did too! Her brother dearest was with her to do shopping when she tried a t-shirt and rejected it since it didn’t look appealing. But as they left the store, Sharma suffered from itching, back burn and rashes. It was a tingling sensation that refused to die down even after bathing. Finally, she went to a dermatologist who solved the. Allana was shocked to know that she had contracted skin allergy since. the clothing was tried by someone else. Scary right? Be cautious and read this!

‘A lot of infections are spread when you try out clothes in any store. Mainly because you don’t know what condition the person before you has had or has,’ said Dr Apratim Goel, Dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai. Not only this, but we ask Dr Goel to list out 5 infections that can be caused due to trying out clothes in trial rooms.

1) Scabies: It is characterized by itchy rash / papules distributed over flexures specially inter digital areas. It is spread through skin-to-skin contact. It could also be spread during sexual intercourse!

2) Fungal infection/tinea – itchy red scaly rash with advancing margins can be present in groins or over body.

3) Warts – One of the most common infection, waltz is caused by HPV virus. It is characterized by cauliflower like growth. Can be present over genitals or over extremities.

4) Molluscum contagiosum: This spreads easily. It produces benign raised lesions,they are painless. This condition results in round and firm- boil like rash.

Chicken Pox: Yes, this highly contagious viral infection which causes itching blister like rash on skin can be spread by trying out clothes. Read: 5)Yes, this highly contagious viral infection which causes itching blister like rash on skin can be spread by trying out clothes. Read: 6 classic chicken pox symptoms you should know about

So what’s the way out? Simple, whenever you feel the need to try out clothes at a store, make sure you pick something that is right at the bottom of the stock- hoping that it is untouched! Also, once you buy it, make sure you wash it before wearing it. Read: Here’s why you should always wash new clothes before wearing them

