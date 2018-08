Many of us want to lose weight and fit in the clothes of our choice. Maintaining a healthy weight can help you to stay in top shape and ward of diseases like obesity, diabetes and many more. Many people try different tricks to cut those excess kilos. But, we list out a few weird ways which will help you to fry your fat.

You should smell vanilla: According to a study conducted in the St. George Hospital in London, the people who wore vanilla-scented patches lost weight more compared to the ones who wore no patch or a different patch. The researchers observed that the need for something sweet was pacified due to the sweet fragrance of vanilla. Hence, the ones who smelled vanilla didn’t go overboard on sweets. You can also light a vanilla scented candle this can work wonders as well.

You should dim the lights when you eat: According to a study conducted in the year 2012, the dim lights in the fast food restaurant helped people to eat less food. Because dimmed light lengthened the eating time of people and relaxed the atmosphere. Thus, it also increased the satisfaction of people and made them eat less food.

You should write down what you eat or you can shoot your food: According to a research, if you take pictures before eating or write down what you eat, this can help you to change your diet and adopt healthy eating.

Sit in front of the mirror while eating: According to a study, eating in front of the mirror can help you to slash the amount of food by approximately one-third. Repeat your weight loss mantras while you face the mirror. Remind yourself of your weight loss goal.

• You should surround yourself with blue colour: According to researchers, eating in a blue room can suppress your appetite. The bluish light can make your food look less appealing. You can eat in blue plates, sit on a blue chair or a table and have your food.