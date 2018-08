In case you are not an exercise freak and still want to keep fit, here is some good news for you. A new study has shown how beneficial simple leg exercises could be for your heart and blood vessels. In fact, these are so simple that you can do them even while lying down, say experts. According to a recent media report, these easy to do leg exercises can enhance transportation of blood in your body which gets impaired due to a sedentary lifestyle, thereby increasing the possibility of diseases related to heart and blood vessels.

While earlier researches had shown the adverse impact of sitting for up to 6 long hours at a stretch on the blood circulation to our limbs and the ability of the larger arteries to widen for accommodating increased blood flow, this recent study has revealed that sitting for just 10 minutes can also reduce flow of blood to the legs. This prevents small blood vessels to supply adequate blood to our leg muscles. Not just while sitting, the function of small blood vessels can be impaired even while lying down, highlighted the study.

The study has found that the damage caused to the blood vessel function can be altered by doing some simple leg exercise while lying down on bed or sofa. The study was published in the journal Experimental Physiology.

Experts say that while we are sitting, the blood passes more slowly through arteries. This is why sitting for even 10 minutes can be damaging for blood vessel function. “These findings further our understanding of the negative impact of inactivity on blood vessel function and demonstrate the positive effects of simple leg exercises whilst lying down providing further insight into how inactivity affects vascular health of the lower legs“, reportedly said Dr Paul Fadel, the study author.

Image Source: Shutterstock