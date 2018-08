Communication is the key to a smooth relationship and that’s exactly where most couples go wrong. We tend to think and overthink on conveying the apt way to our significant others and end up in messing up lots of stuffs. Here is all about the most common communication errors we make in our relationship.

We wrongly assume that more communication is the only solution: This is what most women face as women tend to think that talking about something may be the best option to clear out issues. However, it is not the same with men as they try to get connected first before communicating. Connecting with the other person is important and that can happen through a shared activity or acknowledging the efforts that your partner makes. Experts say that just being in physical proximity can also create the connection required to have a good communication.

Expecting your partner to read your mind: You both are two different individuals and it is definitely not possible for your significant other to read your mind and get what you are thinking or what you need before you express yourself. If you want anything in particular, please speak up. There’s no harm in doing that and make sure your partner realises the importance of clearing out basic stuffs by talking rather than anticipating that you would see through his or her mind.

Don’t agree to everything just to please your partner: Supporting your partner is something else and giving in to everything that he or she says even if you do not agree to it is stupidity. All you are doing is burying your emotional connect and the relationship will soon turn claustrophobic for you. Hence, it is always better to speak up about what you want and let your partner know about your true self.

You are making a mistake if you fail to understand the other person’s view: You need to again realise that your partner is a different individual and he or she won’t always think the way you do. You need to provide that space for your significant other and respect what his or her point of view is. You need not follow that blindly, but neither can you put your mind on to the other.

