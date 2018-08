You must go and get a TRX if you want to take your fitness to the next level. You can use a TRX band to improve balance, strength and cardiovascular health. But before using TRX band you need to understand what happens to your body when you start using the band. Basically, the gravitational pull and resistance engage your core muscles even when you do arm strengthening. After an hour of TRX session, you will feel energized and you will be sweating a lot. Trust us, you will enjoy every minute of the session. All you need to do is to find a spot to hang your TRX band. Here we have mentioned 3 TRX workouts which you practise to get a toned body.

TRX pike

Step 1: Sit on the floor and keep your legs near the TRX handles.

Step 2: Cross your right leg over your left leg and put your right foot in the left TRX loop.

Step 3: Put your left foot in the right TRX loop in the same sitting pose. While doing that turn your body so that you face the floor. By placing both your palms flat on the floor support your body.

Step 4: Make sure your elbows are right below your shoulders, hold your core tight and also ensure that your neck, spine, and hips are in the same line.

Step 5: Keep your head close to your fists and push your hips up toward the ceiling.

Step 6: Hold this pose for 3 seconds and then go back to the plank pose.

TRX sit-ups

Step 1: Sit and face towards the TRX band. Flex your knees, and place your feet flat on the floor. Let the TRX handles dangle right beside your knees.

Step 2: In the respective TRX handle’s loop secure each heel and lie down. Push your legs back so that they are straight. Extend your arms above your head. This is the starting position.

Step 3: Push your upper body up and sit upright.

Step 4: Flex your knees so that your thighs and shins are at 90 degrees to each other, and let your hands touch the sides of your heels.

Step 5: Go back down to the starting position and repeat.

TRX one leg squats

Step 1: Hold a TRX handle in each hand and stand to face the TRX band.

Step 2: Keep your core engaged, legs shoulder-width apart and back straight.

Step 3: Lift your left leg off the floor and bend your left knee slightly.

Step 4: Keep your back straight, flex your right knee, lower your body, and get into a sitting pose. Your left knee should be extended in front of you.

Step 5: Get back up and repeat. Practise the same by keeping your right leg straight.

Image Source: Shutterstock