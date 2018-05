“Dangal” fame actress Sanya Malhotra has to gain weight for Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Chhuriyaan”. She says she loves the constant body transformation that she goes through as a performer.

For “Dangal”, Sanya had worked hard on her body to play a wrestler. On going through physical and mental changes as an actress, Sanya told IANS: “This is a very interesting part of my job as an actress where I am going through a certain physical transformation with films that I am doing. I knew nothing about wrestling when I auditioned for ‘Dangal’.

“My body went through a huge transformation during the shooting of the film, my body language changed and I gained a lot of physical strength. Now, in Vishalji’s film, I have to gain weight for the second half of the film.”

A series of learning and un-learning goes on for an actor.

“Your body weight changes your body language at times. I have been working with some of the best in the business. That is why it is a good learning curve for me.

“One of the major things one learns by working with these great directors is how to look and feel the part.

“As an actor, once I internalise the psyche of the character, I build up the body language,” added the actress, who has three films in her kitty now.

Asked about how she is planning to gain weight, Sanya said: “By doing what I do the best — eating. I love eating and this time I will be eating everything for a reason. This is going to be so much fun.”

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock