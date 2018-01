The streets of South Mumbai will be filled with over 42,000 runners in the Mumbai Marathon on January 21. But if you are running the Mumbai Marathon for the first time, you might be a bit anxious at this point as even the half marathon which is 21km is no joke. Just relax, as you have already done the gruelling training, these last 15 days you need to make sure that you are in good physical shape and mental peace. These tips from Dr Amit Saraswat founder and chief physiotherapist of Physioveda India will make sure that you are in the best of your shape during the marathon.

On the week leading up to the run

1. See a physiotherapist to recover from injuries: It is critical to be completely recovered from any ailment before running a marathon. Sports physiotherapy is a fundamental piece of a fruitful marathon completion. A pre-event soft tissue release from a physiotherapist is advantageous for individuals who plan to take an interest in the marathon. It is a short, particular treatment given promptly 30 minutes to 24 hours before the occasion. The objective of soft tissue release is to expand dissemination, adaptability, and mental clarity to enhance execution.

2. Strengthen the muscles that support your knees: Muscles like the ones of the thighs, calf, hips and buttocks (gluteal) are the ones that help you run the right way. Strengthening them helps prevent injury and fatigue. Apart from that strong gluteal muscles help align your knees and prevent knee pain.

3. Sleep for 7-8 hours in a day: You may forget to factor in sleep, but it is one of the most important components of all. You need to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep daily. Here are 5 running essentials you need for a marathon.

4. Perform low-intensity exercises: Not exercising at all before a marathon can leave your muscles a little stiff but you do not want to overdo exercising either. So cut out on those high-intensity cycling or strength training classes and do some stretching instead.

5. Gulp down bottles of water: Drink a lot of water for the entire week leading up to the run. Water will seriously help hydrate your body for the main event. You should also take these 6 health tests before running a marathon.

On the race day

6. Refuel every half an hour: Waiting too long to refuel is one of the biggest mistakes you can make before a marathon. Continue to refuel every half an hour till you complete the run. Don’t try anything new; just eat whatever worked for you on your previous runs.

7. Break your run into short segments: 21k run can be extremely daunting, so in your mind break it up into 5km segments. Set your GPS for a 5k run and then go for the next 5k.

Image source: Shutterstock Images