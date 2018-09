Total knee replacement can be considered as one of the effective tool in alleviating pain for the people suffering from severe arthritis and osteoporosis. But doing total knee replacement with patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease is uncommon and becomes a challenging situation. However, Dr Chintan Hegde, Joint Replacement surgeon at SRV Mamata Hospital performed successful total knee replacement surgery on 56-year-old man who was suffering from Parkinson disease and gave him a new lease of pain free life.

The 56-year-old man named Vinod Sharma (Name change) was suffering from Parkinson disease and severe arthritis from past 5 years. Due to which his movement was restricted and he couldn’t do his normal activities. He was suggested physiotherapy and other Ayurveda treatments but it didn’t work. He was unable to walk due to unbearable pain in his right knee, hence approached SRV Mamata hospital at Dombivili where they met Dr Chintan Hegde, Joint replacement Surgeon.

Dr. Chintan Hegde, Joint Replacement surgeon at SRV Mamata Hospital said, “Patients with Parkinson’s disease have a positive correlation with reduced bone density and are prone to vitamin D deficiency, due to slow movement and an impaired ability to move the body. In this case, due to arthritis the patient’s right leg was having a bow shape deformity making it difficult for him to walk and this deformity made his legs look short. Total knee replacement was the only option in which the deformity could be corrected. But looking at his age and the fact that he suffered from Parkinson diseases, we needed implant that could last longer, helping him do his regular activities with ease.”

Hence Dr Hegde decided to use the latest technology of total knee replacement using ZIRCONIUM (OXINIUM) knee implants also commonly referred as Black Knee implant. This implant is supposed to last for 25 to30 years. It is lighter than cobalt-chrome. Patient can sit with folded legs and can climb steps easily.”

“Post total knee replacement surgery the patient is walking freely without any pain. Doctors treating Parkinson’s disease recommend exercise as an integral part of a person’s regime along with medication. For them, the right exercises can improve vital aspects of daily living, such as mobility and maintaining balance,” adds Dr Hegde.