We all want to get a fit and toned body. And you will get a few steps closer to a fit body if you practise mountain climber exercise regularly. Mountain climber exercise is similar to a plank and it is a bodyweight floor exercise (advanced cardio and strength training). It works on the core, glutes, core, hamstrings, triceps and biceps. This exercise burns fat, improves muscle coordination, posture and balance. Here we have mentioned mountain climber exercises which you should incorporate into your daily workout routine.

Crossbody mountain climber

Step 1: Start with a plank pose.

Step 2: Inhale, flex your right knee and bring it close to your chest.

Step 3: Then twist your body to the left so that your knee is close to the left side of your chest.

Step 4: Exhale and extend your right leg back to the starting position.

Step 5: Inhale and flex your left knee, then twist your body to the right, and bring your right knee close to the right side of your chest.

Step 6: Exhale and extend your left leg back to the starting position. Practise 3 sets of 15 reps.

Spiderman mountain climber

Step 1: Start with a plank pose.

Step 2: Engage your core and squeeze your glutes. Inhale and flex your right knee then open up your right leg, and crunch to your right side.

Step 3: Inhale and bring your right leg back to the starting position.

Step 4: Flex your left knee then open up your left leg, and crunch to your left side.

Step 5: Practise it at a faster pace, 3 sets of 15 reps.

One arm mountain climber

Step 1: Begin with a plank pose.

Step 2: Lift your left hand, hop, and bring your right knee close to your chest.

Step 3: Keep your left elbow slightly flexed. This is the starting position.

Step 4: Hop on your left leg, flex your left knee and bring it close to your chest.

Step 5: Simultaneously, push your right leg back and extend your left hand behind you.

Step 6: Do this 10 times before switching the hands and repeating the exercise. Practise 2 sets of 10 reps.