People with dementia may face the problem of keeping track of a purse or wallet, preparing meals, paying bills, planning, travelling out of the neighbourhood and problems with short-term memory. Some dementias are progressive like Alzheimer’s, the symptoms begin slowly and gradually get worse. And if you live long, another form of dementia (Alzheimer) seem inevitable. So, once you notice that any of your loved ones is forgetting everything or experiencing mental health issues, do not ignore them. To determine the cause see a doctor soon. Early diagnosis allows a person to get the maximum benefit from the treatment.

Recently at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago, researchers found that women tend to suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia more commonly than men. However, the reason behind this is still not clear. But they are speculating that Oestrogen (the female hormone) could be the key.

Living a healthy lifestyle can help you to prevent dementia. But your genes also play an important role in developing dementia. Few common symptoms of dementia are difficulties in writing or speaking, recognizing familiar faces and places, doing everyday tasks. Thus, taking care of yourself is very crucial.

Here are the few things which you avoid doing if you want to stay away from dementia.

Living Alone

No matter what your relationship status is but make sure you have enough social support. Spend more time with your friends, family or with the members of your community. You will stay happier and your memory will remain sharp too. According to a study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, compared to married folks singles are 42% more likely to develop dementia and widowers are about 20%. People those who are single, staying alone, they feel lonely and more depressed, the risk factor for dementia.

Vitamin D Deficiency

The more you age the more sunshine (vitamin D) you require. According to a study published in the journal Neurology, people with the lowest levels of vitamin D had a 53% increased risk of developing dementia compared to participants with higher levels. So to check your levels ask your doctor if you should consider a supplement or take a blood test.

Being Lazy

Exercising don’t just help you to look more toned, it also increases the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein which helps to build new brain cells and prevents the death of existing ones. According to a Boston University study published in JAMA Neurology, people with the highest levels of BDNF have the lowest levels of dementia. Experts suggest that about 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise daily can prevent you from developing dementia.

Increasing Blood Sugar

Elevated sugar levels damage all your organs, including your brain. Thus, uncontrolled type 2 diabetes has long been linked to dementia. According to a Harvard study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, people whose average blood sugar was high in the prediabetes range were almost 20% more likely to develop dementia than those with normal blood sugar.

Congestion

Many researchers have found a link between air pollution and heart disease. Thus, the researchers suspect that the air pollution impacts our heart as well as our brain because it gets into the bloodstream and causes inflammation. According to a Canadian study published last January in the Lancet, People who live within 50 meters of high-traffic roads have a 7% higher likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who live more than 300 meters away from them.

Weight Gain

Gaining weight can cause many diseases. However, according to a new UK study published in the medical journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, people with a high body mass index (BMI) are more likely to develop dementia than those with a normal weight. So, burning fat is important, if you don’t have enough time practise few exercises at home for at least 10-minutes.

Image Source: Shutterstock